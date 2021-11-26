One year without Diego Maradona: World remembers one of football's greatest

Last year on November 26th, football legend Diego Maradona left the world. Though his contribution to the football world can never be matched, we take a brief look at his life and career:

Prodigy

Diego Maradona received a ball as a birthday present from a cousin when he was three years old, and it became a close friend from the start.

Maradona's skill with a soccer ball captivated the world, and at the age of 16, he made his full international debut against Hungary.

(Photograph:IANS)