One year on Mars: Here are milestones achieved by NASA's Perseverance rover

Rover collecting rocks for future missions

This rover weighs proximately a ton, touching down in Mar’s Jezero crater previous year after being travelling for 300 million miles over seven months. The landing was the ultimate beginning of the first point for this ambitious mission in which NASA aims to learn whether life ever existed on Mars. The scientists at NASA identified Jezero Crater, an ancient lakebed formed billions of years ago. The rover has been sent to collect rocks from the crater, then returning to Earth with samples for future missions.

(Photograph:Twitter)