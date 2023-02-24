One year of Russia-Ukraine war: Here's how the global community marked the anniversary

Written By: Moohita Kaur Garg Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 06:42 PM IST

As fighting rages on in Ukraine's east and south, Kyiv's allies around the world lit up landmark monuments, held vigils and prepared new sanctions in a collective show of support on the first anniversary of Russia's invasion. Here's how the global community marked the day:

Ukraine

Ukraine market the anniversary with a sombre, emotional anniversary where the President Volodymyr Zelensky gave out 'Hero of Ukraine' awards to troops. The samll gathering as per Reuters happened in Kyiv's St Sophia Square, next to the green- and gold-domed cathedral that is a symbol of the city's resilience. Addressing the ceremony, Zelensky said: "I want to say to all of you who are fighting for Ukraine ... I am proud of you. We all, each and every one, are proud of you!"

(Photograph: Reuters )

Russia

On the eve of its military offensive on neighbour Ukraine, Russia talked up its nuclear arsenal. As per Reuters, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, announced plans to deploy new Sarmat multi-warhead intercontinental ballistic missiles this year. Russia would "pay increased attention to strengthening the nuclear triad," he said as per a statement released by the Kremlin. Putin was referring to Russian nuclear missiles based on land, sea, and in the air.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Crimea

Memorial to Russian military personnel killed in Ukraine opened in Crimea.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Japan

In Tokyo, marking the first anniversary of the Ukraine War, hundreds of protestors gathered for a rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As per a Reuters report, Japan is considering new sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The move is reportedly in step with other Group of Seven (G7) countries. Announcing that he will present new ideas for sanctions, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, "the international community must come together and show solidarity and impose strong sanctions against Russia."

(Photograph: Reuters )

United Kingdom

A woman wrapped in a Ukraine national flag stands in front of the Statue of Saint Volodymyr in central London, during the National one minute’s silence to mark one year since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

(Photograph: AFP )

France

In a mark of support for Kyiv on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion, the iconic Eiffel Tower was lit in the colours of Ukraine's flag. France, like other western countries, is boosting arms deliveries to Ukraine. As per AFP, the French defence ministry last week said that the first batch of AMX-10 armoured vehicles promised by French President Emmanuel Macron would be delivered within days.

(Photograph: AFP )

United Nations

The United Nations (UN) overwhelmingly isolated Russia by calling for a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace" and again demanding Moscow withdraw its troops and stop fighting. In the fresh round of votes, Ukraine again earned a strong backing. The nonbinding vote yielded 141 of the 193 UN members' vote yes in support, while seven including Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua and Syria opposed the vote. 32 nations, including China and India, abstained from the vote.



(Photograph: Reuters )