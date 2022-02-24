One Journalist killed, two more injured as Haiti police open fire on protesters

Haitian police on Wednesday opened fire on protesters in the capital Port-au-Prince of the Caribbean island nation demanding higher wages, leaving one journalist dead and two others wounded, according to a hospital official and witnesses.

Random shooting?

Hundreds of protesters gathered seeking a higher minimum wage than the one approved by Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

According to a union leader and Reuters witness present, a passing vehicle fired fire on protesters. Dominique St Eloi, a union leader who was there at the moment said it had been calm till the police began shooting from the vehicle.

"I deplore the death of journalist Lazard Maximilien, during the workers' protests Wednesday," said Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Twitter.

The Haitian photojournalist, also known as Maxihen Lazzare, worked for the online media outlet "Rois des infos."

Henry also condemned "the violence that caused multiple injuries" during the demonstration.

Two other journalists were wounded when they were shot by men whose faces were covered and were driving a car without license plates, according to an AFP photographer.

(Photograph:Reuters)