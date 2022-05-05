On World Cartoonists Day, let's take a look at some renowned artistes and their creations

Every year on May 5, the world celebrates National Cartoonist Day.

During the 1990s, the National Cartoonist Society declared May 5 the Cartoonist Day to celebrate every cartoonist in the industry. The day is meant to promote the impact they have in society, the importance of cartoons in society, and to encourage artistry and reading.

Today, many cartoons are recognised not only in the printed media of the comics section but on television as well.

So, on World Cartoonists Day, let's take a look at some renowned cartoonists who made their mark across the world.