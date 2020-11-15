On Satyajit Ray's 100th birth anniversary: A look back at his iconic movies with Soumitra Chatterjee

Today, we celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the renowned Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Despite his movies, inimitable filmmaking and love for cinema, he was also known for his collaboration with veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee aka Satyajit's favourite hero.

Soumitra and Satyajit are well-known for their famous collaboration, iconic movies and characters they have given to the world. The duo together worked in 14 movies, starting from 'Apur Sansar' to 'Shakha Proshakha'.

On Satyajit Ray's 100th birth anniversary, let's take a look at the 10 movies by the famous duo.