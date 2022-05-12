On R.K Narayan's death anniversary let's take a look at some of his best works

Narayan's writing style was straightforward, with a natural sense of humour. It concentrated on everyday individuals, reminding the reader of next-door neighbours, cousins, and other relatives, making the matter more relatable.
Malgudi Days
Malgudi Days is an Indian television series based on R. K. Narayan's 1943 short story collection of the same name. It premiered in 1986 and was filmed in both English and Hindi. Kannada actor and filmmaker Shankar Nag directed the series.
The Guide
R. K. Narayan wrote The Guide in English in 1958. The story is set in Malgudi, a fictional village in South India, as are many of his works.
It was eventually translated into the 1965 Indian Hindi-language romantic drama film "Guide," directed by Vijay Anand and produced by Dev Anand, who also appeared alongside Waheeda Rehman in the film.
In 1960, he received the Sahitya Akademi Award for The Guide, and when the book was adapted into a film, he was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Story.
Mr Sampath
Mr Sampath - The Printer of Malgudi, is a 1949 novel by R. K. Narayan that was also turned into movies; Mr Sampat (Hindi, 1952) and Mr Sampath (Tamil, 1972).
The Financial Expert
The Financial Expert, another novel, was adapted into the Kannada film Banker Margayya (1983). T. S. Nagabharana directed this 1983 Indian Kannada-language film, which stars Lokesh in the major role.
In 1984, the film was awarded the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Kannada.