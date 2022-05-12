On R.K Narayan's death anniversary let's take a look at some of his best works

The Guide

R. K. Narayan wrote The Guide in English in 1958. The story is set in Malgudi, a fictional village in South India, as are many of his works.

It was eventually translated into the 1965 Indian Hindi-language romantic drama film "Guide," directed by Vijay Anand and produced by Dev Anand, who also appeared alongside Waheeda Rehman in the film.

In 1960, he received the Sahitya Akademi Award for The Guide, and when the book was adapted into a film, he was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Story.

