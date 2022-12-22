On National Mathematics Day: 5 movies based on lives of geniuses

| Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 11:58 AM IST

"Mathematics is not about numbers, equations, computations, or algorithms: It is about understanding," these were the words of legendary Indian mathematician, Srinivasa Ramanujan. On his birth anniversary every year, India observes National Mathematics Day. Mathematicians have been portrayed on the silver screen for a long time. Various actors have taken up the roles of geniuses who have made a difference in the world with their contributions to this immeasurably valuable subject. Here are 5 films you can check out which are based on the lives of Math stalwarts.

Super 30

This Hrithik Roshan-starrer is based on the life of Indian Mathematician Anand Kumar and his generous program named `Super 30`, under which he coached 30 underprivileged students on the subject for their JEE Advanced Examination.



(Photograph: Others )

Shakuntala Devi

Based on the life of the Mathematician of the same name, this film stars `Parineeta` actress Vidya Balan as the Math stalwart who was popularly known as 'The Human Computer' owing to her ability to execute long calculations in a matter of seconds

(Photograph: Twitter )

Benedict Cumberbatch in Imitation Game

This American historical drama film is based on the life of Mathematician Alan Turing, who gave major contributions to the computation theory of mathematics which further contributed to the development of modern-day Computer systems. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role.

(Photograph: Others )

The Man Who Knew Infinity

This list couldn`t be completed without including a movie based on Srinivasa Ramanujan. On his 135th birth anniversary today, this British biographical film starring `Slumdog Millionaire` actor Dev Patel is a must-watch. It portrays the short but supremely impactful life of the Tamil mathematician who pioneered a number of essential theories we use to date.

(Photograph: Twitter )

A Beautiful Mind

Starring Hollywood actor Russell Crowe, this film portrays the life of legendary Mathematician John Nash from his academic days to his struggle with Schizophrenia and his eventual Nobel Award win, while also highlighting the various valuable contributions to the field of Mathematics.

(Photograph: Twitter )