On John Lennon's birth anniversary some lesser-known facts about the legend
On John Lennon's 80th birth anniversary, lets take a look at some lesser-known facts about the singer's life.
Loved cats
John Lennon loved cats. In his whole life, he owned a total of 16 cats starting from his childhood through his career with the 'Beatles' and up to his final days living in Manhattan, New York. He also owned a cat named Jesus during the 'the Beatles are bigger than Jesus' controversy.
Where is John Lennon's remains?
Till date no one is sure where the legend has been cremated. After John Lennon's tragic death, Yoko Ono, his second wife had his remains cremated but never told anyone where they are. As per the reports, they are scattered at the Strawberry Fields in Central Park.
Legally blind
In the last years of his life, John Lennon discovered that his eyesight was so poor that, without his glasses, he was legally blind. He also discovered that he was dyslexic.
Gave autograph to his killer
On 8th December 1980, the day John Lennon was killed, he signed a copy of his latest album 'Double Fantasy' for Mark David Chapman, the man who shot him to death later that day.
Claimed seen an UFO
In 1974, August night, John Lennon and May Pang claimed they saw a UFO, while standing on the balcony of his apartment. The legend referenced the event in his song 'Nobody Told Me' with the lyrics "There's a UFO over New York and I ain't too surprised."
Island of peace
John Lennon bought an island off the coast of Ireland for $ 2,200 and that became his place of peace. After his untimely death, his wife Yoko sold the island for almost $38,859 and donated all the money to an Irish orphanage.
Wife-beater
John Lennon had been an offensive man as claimed by singer's both wives who have been victims of his violence. In an interview, he admitted that he abused his wife and other women: ''I used to be cruel to my woman, I beat her and kept her apart from the things that she loved was me. I used to be cruel to my woman, and physically… any woman. I was a hitter ''