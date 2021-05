On International Workers' Day, French rally against reforms in unemployment benefits

France is used to traditional May Day demonstrations. But this year, the protests were especially peculiar. On International Workers’ Day, French citizens marched the streets against the government’s plans to modify unemployment benefits in the country.

At least 300 rallies

About 300 rallies were organised in Paris and other cities including Lyon, Nantes, Lille and Toulouse. In the French capital, trade unionists were joined by members of the "Yellow Vest" movement that triggered a wave of anti-government protests three years ago and by workers from sectors hit hard by pandemic restrictions.

(Photograph:Reuters)