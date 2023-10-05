In pics| On Indonesian Armed Forces's 78th anniversary celebration, military paints sky

Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI) commemorate the 78th anniversary at the National Monument in Jakarta on Thursday (Oct 5). The excitement for the day can be seen from parachuting, airplanes, and other defense equipment attractions, to dancing.

The theme for TNI's 78th anniversary

This year the theme for TNI's 78th anniversary is "TNI Patriots of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI) Guardians of Democracy for Advanced Indonesia".

From aircraft to helicopter all set for the celebration

Helicopters formed a unique formation around the Monas monument during the event.  On Tuesday (Oct 3), during rehearsal aircraft also performed in the air while "blowing" smoke in an eye-catching pattern. 
 

TNI's troops march

Hundreds of troops from the Indonesian Air Force's rapid force command marched with a grandiose display of synchronized footsteps on rehearsal day. 

TNI anniversary celebration

This year's TNI anniversary celebration was held with great fanfare, including a display of military equipment such as 91 aircraft from land, sea, and air defence.

Exhibition of defence equipment

As many as 4,636 servicemen personnel participated in the parade and After the ceremony, hundreds of defence equipment were exhibited.

