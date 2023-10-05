In pics| On Indonesian Armed Forces's 78th anniversary celebration, military paints sky
Source:AFP
Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI) commemorate the 78th anniversary at the National Monument in Jakarta on Thursday (Oct 5). The excitement for the day can be seen from parachuting, airplanes, and other defense equipment attractions, to dancing.
The theme for TNI's 78th anniversary
This year the theme for TNI's 78th anniversary is "TNI Patriots of the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI) Guardians of Democracy for Advanced Indonesia".
(Photograph:AFP)
trending now
From aircraft to helicopter all set for the celebration
Helicopters formed a unique formation around the Monas monument during the event. On Tuesday (Oct 3), during rehearsal aircraft also performed in the air while "blowing" smoke in an eye-catching pattern.
(Photograph:AFP)
TNI's troops march
Hundreds of troops from the Indonesian Air Force's rapid force command marched with a grandiose display of synchronized footsteps on rehearsal day.
(Photograph:AFP)
TNI anniversary celebration
This year's TNI anniversary celebration was held with great fanfare, including a display of military equipment such as 91 aircraft from land, sea, and air defence.
(Photograph:AFP)
Exhibition of defence equipment
As many as 4,636 servicemen personnel participated in the parade and After the ceremony, hundreds of defence equipment were exhibited.