Agneepath (2012)

Stepping into Amitabh Bachchan's big shoes could best be described as an act of extreme bravery. However, proving once again that he is no slouch in the intensity department himself, the actor aced his role in the remake of the iconic film. Hrithik's scenes with Sanjay Dutt, who played the nefarious Kancha Cheena, were as electrifying as can be and catered to the masses. The cast included Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and the late Rishi Kapoor. It wouldn't be wrong to say that this greek god of tinsel town is a perfect package when it comes to films, and with projects like 'Vikram Vedha' and 'Fighter' under his belt, his success as a performer is sure to reach new peaks in the near future.

(Photograph:Twitter)