Celebrate Doctor's day with these on-screen live-savers: Anand, Dear Zindagi & more

Anand

Time and again there are some movies made that are evergreen with their songs, dialogues and gripping story. Among many, one movie that tops the list of classics is the 70's superhit movie 'Anand'.



The film tells the story of Anand through the eyes of doctor Bhaskar played by Amitabh Bachchan, who is an oncologist and is disheartened that he can't cure all his patients. But, when he meets Anand, played by Rajesh Khanna, who is suffering from a rare type of cancer, looking at his way of living the life to fullest despite knowing the fact that he's going to die soon.

Bashkar learns a new way of living. In the film, Big B's acting was top-notch and also his character is the best example of how a friendly bond and healthy relationship between a doctor and patient matters.

(Photograph:Twitter)