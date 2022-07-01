Celebrate Doctor's day with these on-screen live-savers: Anand, Dear Zindagi & more
Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 05:56 PM(IST)
On National Doctor's day, here's a look at some of our favourite on-screen live savers - some showed us a new way of living, while others thought us the importance of a good bond between patient and a doctor.
Rajkumar Hirani's directorial 'Munna Bhai MBBS' not only bring back Sanjay Dutt to the limelight but also gave us a message on friendship, family, and how humanity conquer everything in the last.
In the film, Dutt played the role of a goon Munna Bhai, who wants to fulfil the dream of his father to become a doctor.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Anand
Time and again there are some movies made that are evergreen with their songs, dialogues and gripping story. Among many, one movie that tops the list of classics is the 70's superhit movie 'Anand'.
The film tells the story of Anand through the eyes of doctor Bhaskar played by Amitabh Bachchan, who is an oncologist and is disheartened that he can't cure all his patients. But, when he meets Anand, played by Rajesh Khanna, who is suffering from a rare type of cancer, looking at his way of living the life to fullest despite knowing the fact that he's going to die soon.
Bashkar learns a new way of living. In the film, Big B's acting was top-notch and also his character is the best example of how a friendly bond and healthy relationship between a doctor and patient matters.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Dear Zindagi
Dear Zindagi was just another feather in Shah Rukh Khan's cap. In the picture, Shah Rukh is playing the role of a psychologist Dr. Jehangir Khan and how he makes the complex life of Alia's character easy and teach him the new perspective of life when everything is going odd.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Doctor Strange
How can we forget to add Doctor Strange, our favourite character in the MCU world. Before starting his life as a superhero, he was the best neurosurgeon Dr Stephen Vincent Strange, MD, PHD. before he met with a car accident which led him to become our most intelligent superhero.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Grey's Anatomy
One of the longest-running medical dramas Grey's Anatomy'. In its eighteen years of run, the show gave us amazing and various types of doctors - some were sweet while others were rude whether it was Cristina Yang, Derek Shepherd or our very favourite Meredith Grey.