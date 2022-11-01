On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday, a look back at her best performances in Mani Ratnam's films

Fans and critics would agree that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has delivered some of her career's best performances in auteur Mani Ratnam's films. She made her debut in cinema with Ratnam's Iruvar back in 1997 and since then the actress and the director have shared a long working relationship and delivered some iconic films together. The four films, including the latest 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', have been distinct from each other and Ratnam has managed to extract the best out of Rai through each of these films. She has played strong women in each of these films, making them memorable characters in her film repertoire.



On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday, here's a look back at the films that she has collaborated on with Mani Ratnam.

