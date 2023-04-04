Tom and Jerry to Bugs Bunny: Popular cartoon characters that defined our childhood

Whether it was Tom's innocence and Jerry's cunning tactics, Tweeties' cuteness, or Scooby Doo's detective mind, we all grew up watching these enduring characters that are forever etched in our memories. If we dig a little, these cartoon characters have been around for decades, and did you know that Bugs Bunny, the iconic cartoon character that we often see in many shows and movies, is around 80 years old? It was created in the late 1930s. Just like Bunny, Tom and Jerry, are 83 years old. We are in the year 2023 when the animation world has evolved much with so many new technologies coming out each day and we are getting so many new characters, but few cartoon shows will forever stay in our memories, no matter what age we are.

Tom and Jerry

Warner Bros. filled our lives with happiness and endless laughter when they introduced Tom and Jerry to us. From Tom's silliness to Jerry's clever mind, the iconic duo have become an irreplaceable part of our lives. Created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, the show debuted in the year 1940. The series centres around the rivalry of a cat named Tom and a mouse named Jerry.

The Flintstones

Many of us know that The Flintstones was the first primetime animated show on TV. Created by Hanna-Barbera Productions, the cartoon series was set in the Stone Age and revolved around Fred and Wilma Flintstone, their children, and their pet dinosaur Dino. They also had neighbours and best friends, Barney and Betty Rubble. The adventures of the Flintstones are still fun to watch.

Scooby Doo

We have all enjoyed the Scooby-Doo gang and how smartly they solve mysteries. The show featured the adventures of four teenagers - Fred Jones, Daphne Blake, Velma Dinkley, and Shaggy Rogers - and their talking dog named Scooby-Doo, who helped his gang in solving all the mysterious cases involving supervillains.

Tweety and Sylvester

After Tom and Jerry, another cartoon duo that we have loved watching is - Tweety and Sylvester. The show revolved around the Looney Tunes characters - Sylvester, Tweety, their owner Granny and bulldog Hector, who always save Tweety from Sylvester, who is always trying to eat the yellow little bird.

Bugs Bunny

Bugs Bunny is one of the oldest and most beloved cartoon characters to date. Bunny, who is also known as Happy Rabbit and is around 80 years old, is a legend of the cartoon world and especially in American pop culture. Bunny first appeared in the show Porky's Hare Hunt in the late 30s and went on to feature in several shows, and spin-offs.

