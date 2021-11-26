Omicron travel chaos: Countries that imposed travel curbs over new Covid variant

Global authorities reacted with alarm to a new coronavirus (COVID-19) variant detected in South Africa, with several imposing travel curbs and tightening border controls.

United Kingdom

Britain on Thursday (November 25) said it would ban travel from six southern African countries after the new COVID-19 variant was detected in South Africa. "The early indication we have of this variant is it may be more transmissible than the Delta variant and the vaccines that we currently have may be less effective against it," Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.

Javid said the new variant, which South Africa attributed to a surge in cases and had also been detected in travellers from the country in Botswana and Hong Kong, had not been found so far in Britain.

But he said British scientists were "deeply concerned" and as a precaution a decision had been to suspend all flights from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Botswana from 1200 GMT on Friday.

