Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recalls the club's best days after Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning return to Manchester United

It was an even better return than Ronaldo imagined during his anxious wait to pull on the famous United number seven shirt again.

"I didn't expect to score two goals. I expect one but not two. I have to appreciate the fans and what they did to me today. I feel so proud for that," he told BBC Sport.

"Of course I am happy to score goals, I am not going to deny that but the most important thing is the team and the team played good.

"It is unbelievable. When I started the game I was so nervous, I swear. It is normally because I did not expect that they would sing my name all game.

