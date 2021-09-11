Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recalls the club's best days after Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning return to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a dream return as a Manchester United player by scoring twice as the Red Devils beat Newcastle 4-1 in front of a rocking Old Trafford on Saturday (September 11).
Ronaldo now has 120 United goals to his name, but scored his first since leaving for Real Madrid 12 years ago to take Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men top of the Premier League table.
Ronaldo's dream return
Ronaldo returned to United in a blockbuster move from Juventus last month, 12 years after leaving Old Trafford to join Real Madrid.
The 36-year-old marked his second United debut in style with a goal in each half in front of 76,000 adoring fans.
Man Utd moved to the top of the Premier League
Ronaldo's double was followed by goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard as United moved to the top of the Premier League.
'It is unbelievable'
It was an even better return than Ronaldo imagined during his anxious wait to pull on the famous United number seven shirt again.
"I didn't expect to score two goals. I expect one but not two. I have to appreciate the fans and what they did to me today. I feel so proud for that," he told BBC Sport.
"Of course I am happy to score goals, I am not going to deny that but the most important thing is the team and the team played good.
"It is unbelievable. When I started the game I was so nervous, I swear. It is normally because I did not expect that they would sing my name all game.
'I am going to give everything'
Away from United for over a decade as he established himself as one of the all-time greats during his spells with Real Madrid and Juventus, Ronaldo said he always retained a kinship with English football.
"This club is unbelievable and I am so proud. I am going to give everything to make them proud of me," he said.
"Everyone knows the football in England is different than in any part of the world and to be honest it is the most special one. I arrived here at 18 and they treated me unbelievably and that is why I am back."
Ole recalled club's best days
Solskjaer, who played with Ronaldo towards the end of his career, said he had no hesitation in throwing the Portuguese striker straight into his side for his first game since his move from Juventus last month.
"I'm so happy for him, so happy for the team, the supporters, you can sense the atmosphere around the club since Cristiano signed but it could so easily have been an anti-climax because expectations were so high - but he has delivered again," said the Norwegian.
"It feels like the old days to be honest, it is special, Cristiano is a special man, a special player in the history of the club and coming here he has just shown his love for the club and the supporters love him, of course," he said.
Ronaldo believes his team can challenge for title
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner lifted three Premier League titles and one Champions League during his six years with United in the Alex Ferguson era.
Now playing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer — his former United colleague — Ronaldo believes his team can challenge for their first English title since 2013.