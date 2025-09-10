/Top 10 oldest countries in the world: Rich history with ancient heritage

The oldest civilisation on Earth was born in Mesopotamia, also known as the ‘cradle of civilisation,’ which started near the Euphrates and Tigris rivers. Sumerian civilisation, whose traces can be found in modern-day Iraq and Syria, was the oldest. They developed the world's first cities. Iraq still has cultural, societal and geographical links. The Sumerians were the first to invent the plough, wheel, and some form of writing. The Indigenous Iraqi Marsh Arabs still show the ancient lifestyle and traditions, architecture and farming practices of the Sumerians.