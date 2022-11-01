Old-school Japan's progressive Tokyo: City recognises same sex relationships

With the use of the certificates, LGBTQ partners can now access a variety of public services, including housing, healthcare, and welfare, like married couples.
Although the status does not confer the same legal rights as marriage, it is still a welcome development for couples who previously lacked official documentation of their relationship.
(Photograph:AFP)
Anti-LGBTQ discrimination in Japan
There have been at least 137 applications, and many people are hopeful that the certificates, which apply to commuters as well as residents, may aid in the fight against anti-LGBTQ discrimination in Japan.
Since Tokyo's Shibuya district established the system in 2015, more than 200 smaller local governments in Japan have already taken steps to recognise same-sex partnerships, reports AFP.
(Photograph:AFP)
Traditional family values and progressive steps towards inclusivity
Japan, which is governed by a conservative government that upholds traditional family values, has in recent years begun to move in the direction of accepting sexual diversity.
Today, as per AFP more businesses are publicly endorsing same-sex unions, and homosexual characters appear in TV series with greater openness.
(Photograph:AFP)
Diverse families
31-year-old Katie, who lives with her Japanese girlfriend Miki, 31, told AFP that "Some politicians have made really negative comments, like that we are mentally ill."
But "families are not always made up of a mother, a father and two kids. We should be more flexible," she added.
Miki and Katie who hosted a wedding celebration last month, said that despite their happiness at the new system's launch, they are aware of its drawbacks.
Katie's right to remain in Japan remains certain due to her lack of spousal visa status, additionally the right to inherit in the event of a partner's passing is still not assured.
(Photograph:AFP)
What do the people want?
According to a survey conducted in 2021 by the public broadcaster NHK, 57 per cent of the people supported gay marriage, while only 37 per cent opposed it.
Obstacles still exist, however, as a Japanese court ruled in June that the nation's refusal to recognise same-sex partnerships was constitutional. This represented a defeat for activists after a historic ruling by a Sapporo court last year had said that the current system violated Japan's right to equality as protected by the constitution.
A local assemblyman for Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Noboru Watanabe, drew criticism last month for describing same-sex unions as "disgusting."
Additionally, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been wary about the likelihood of legislative changes that would recognise same-sex relationships on a national basis.