Old-school Japan's progressive Tokyo: City recognises same sex relationships

Diverse families

31-year-old Katie, who lives with her Japanese girlfriend Miki, 31, told AFP that "Some politicians have made really negative comments, like that we are mentally ill."

But "families are not always made up of a mother, a father and two kids. We should be more flexible," she added.

Miki and Katie who hosted a wedding celebration last month, said that despite their happiness at the new system's launch, they are aware of its drawbacks.

Katie's right to remain in Japan remains certain due to her lack of spousal visa status, additionally the right to inherit in the event of a partner's passing is still not assured.

