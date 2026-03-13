/Old Dominion University: Why was ISIS plotter released on probation under Biden admin and which lawyer helped him?

How does an ISIS sympathizer earn "Good Conduct" release? By playing the part of a reformed man. During his sentencing, Jalloh actively convinced the court that he was deradicalized. According to court records, he renounced ISIS before the judge, stating: "I'm very, very sorry for what I have done. I did not intend to cause any harm to anyone. And I want to say, every time I see any atrocities that ISIS commits, I am disgusted by it because I know this is not what I want to be a part of."