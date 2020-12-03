'Ok Jaanu' to 'Billu': 8 Bollywood remake of South Indian films that failed to impress audience

From many years Bollywood has been remaking many south Indian films, while some films become instant hit others fail miserably in bringing the essence of the original. Here are some Bollywood remakes of South Indian films that failed to make a mark.
Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor's romantic drama 'Ok Jaanu' was a remake of Mani Ratnam's 2015 hit drama,' O Kadhal Kanmani'. The movie performed extremely well at the box office although the Hindi version failed to make a mark at the box office.
Force/Kaakha Kaakha
John Abraham’s action thriller film 'Force' was a remake of Gautham Menon's successful 2003 Tamil film, 'Kaakha Kaakha'. John Abraham's cop role was praised however, the movie was not able to collect good numbers at the box office.
Billu/Katha Parayumpol
Irrfan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer, 'Billu' was an official adaptation of the 2007 critically acclaimed Malayalam film 'Kadha Parayumbol'. Malayalam film was a huge hit although SRK's movie flopped.
Prasthanam
Sanjay Dutt starrer political drama 'Prassthanam' was a remake of 2010 Telugu film of the same name.
Ramaiya Vastavaiya/Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana
Prabhudeva moved to Bollywood with his South hit drama 'Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana' and made Hindi version titled 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya' but the dancer-turned-director could not materialise the numbers original garnered. While the songs of 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya' impressed the audience, the film in general was a flop.
Policegiri/Saamy
Sanjay Dutt starred in yet another south drama remake, 'Policegiri'. The movie was a Hindi adaption of Tamil blockbuster, 'Saamy'. The cop-drama failed to impress the audience and critics as well.
Kuch Tum Kaho Kuch Hum Kahe/Kalisundam Raa
'Kuch Tum Kaho Kuch Hum Kahe' was a remake of Venkatesh's hit movie 'Kalisundam Raa'. The Telugu drama was a superhit and also won a National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu for that year, but Fardeen Khan starrer movie was a flop.
Khatta Meetha/Vellanakalude Nadu
Akshay Kumar comedy drama 'Khatta Meetha' was a remake of Priyadarshan's previous 1988 Malayalam film 'Vellanakalude Nadu'. The movie was one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of the year, however, Kumar's Hindi remake opened to predominantly negative reviews and moderate box office collections.