/Office romance alert: India’s surprising global ranking and the country that tops it

Based on a study released by Ashley Madison, a platform for discreet relationships, India ranks second when it comes to people admitting to having had or currently being in a workplace romance. Let's find out the rest other nations that make to top 5 list.
Mexico proved hottest for office romances, with 43 per cent admitting that they have been romantically involved with a coworker. Previously, a 2022 survey noted that 6 out of 10 individuals acknowledged having initiated one in the workplace. This trend is sometimes attributed to the significant amount of time spent at work and has been increasing, even with the rise of remote work.
Nearly 40 per cent of Indians reported having been romantically involved with a coworker. This data indicates that office relationships are fairly common in India, despite increased awareness and enforcement of workplace conduct policies. The study found that four out of ten Indians have dated or are currently dating a colleague.
Office romances are common in the United States, with about 30 per cent of professionals engaging in workplace relationships. The culture often allows colleagues to meet and connect beyond professional boundaries, but these romance dynamics can impact productivity, workplace morale, and HR policies, prompting companies to set clear guidelines and contingencies.
In the United Kingdom, nearly one-third of employees report experiencing office romances. The British workplace tends to tolerate discreet relationships, though concerns about favouritism and privacy persist. Many organisations have formal policies to balance staff autonomy and professional conduct, striving to prevent gossip and maintain a respectful office environment.
Canada sees similar figures, with roughly 30 per cent of employees admitting to office romances. Professional settings encourage interaction, and relationships often grow from mutual interests and teamwork. Companies address potential complications with cautious HR practices, aiming to protect employee privacy while ensuring that productivity and morale are not adversely affected by personal entanglements.