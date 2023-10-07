ODI World Cup, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan – Top 5 Moments of the Day

Source: AFP

Written By: Gautam Sodhi Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 05:17 PM IST

The third match of the ODI World Cup 2023 took place between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Dharamsala on Saturday. All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred for the Tigers, picking three wickets and scoring 57 during the chase, helping Bangladesh open their World Cup campaign with a six-wicket win. Let’s look at the top five moments of the day.

Shakib creates history!

After taking the field on Saturday in the game against Afghanistan, Bangladesh's veteran Shakib Al Hasan, alongside Mushfiqur Rahim, created history, becoming the first two players from the country to appear in five straight World Cups. Shakib picked up three wickets for 30 runs and hit 14 during the chase.

(Photograph: AFP )

Mehidy strikes gold in middle overs

Bangladesh's new superstar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, hogged the limelight for his superb all-round show against Afghanistan in his side's World Cup opener. At a time during the first innings when Afghanistan looked like accelerating the innings, Miraz's three wickets curbed their momentum. That spell (three for 25 in nine overs) led to Bangladesh dismissing Afghanistan on a mere total of 156.

(Photograph: AFP )

Fazalhaq Farooqi gives Afghanistan a perfect start

Defending a below-par total of 157, Afghanistan needed early wickets. Their seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi provided them with just that by dismissing Bangladesh's star opener, Litton Das, bowled on 13. Though Bangladesh lost two wickets inside the first overs, a 97-run stand between Mehidy and Shanto took the game away from Afghanistan.

(Photograph: AFP )

Mehidy returns, this time with the bat, to haunt Afghanistan

Having already picked three wickets and putting Afghanistan's back against the wall earlier, Mehidy returned to haunt Afghanistan on a bright day in Dharamsala. Coming in to bat at number three, Mehidy scored a gritty fifty, scoring 57, enough for Bangladesh to open their account with a win in this World Cup.

(Photograph: AFP )

Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets

(Photograph: AFP )