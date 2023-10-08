ODI World Cup 2023, South Africa vs Sri Lanka: All records broken in Delhi run-fest

Written By: Prashant Talreja

South Africa vs Sri Lanka in New Delhi on October 7 during the ODI World Cup 2023 match saw multiple records being broken including of fastest hundred in World Cup, most runs in a World Cup match and three centuries in an innings.

Fastest Hundred in ODI World Cups

South Africa's Aiden Markram scored the fastest ton in ODI World Cup history - off just 49 balls. His final score was 106 off just 54 balls with 14 fours and three sixes. The previous record for fastest hundred in ODI World Cups was with Ireland's Kevin O'Brien who had reached the milestone in 50 balls during the 2011 World Cup.

Three hundreds in an ODI World Cup match

Quinton de Kock (100), Rassie van der Dussen (108) and Aiden Markram (106) scored hundreds for South Africa. This is the first time three batters have scored a hundred in an innings in a World Cup match. In all ODIs, this is the third such instance - once each by South Africa in 2015 vs West Indies and England in 2022 vs Netherlands.

Highest team total in an ODI World Cup match

South Africa scored 428/5 in 50 overs - the highest total by a team in an ODI World Cup match. They surpassed Australia's 417/5 against Afghanistan in 2015. Their total is also the highest against Sri Lanka in ODIs - going past India's 414//7 in 2009 in Rajkot.

Highest aggregate total in an ODI World Cup match

The ODI World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka saw 754 runs being scored in 94.5 overs - the highest ever in an ODI World Cup match. While South Africa scored 428/5 in 50 overs, Sri Lanka managed 326 in 44.5 overs.

Second most sixes in an ODI World Cup match

The South Africa and Sri Lanka game saw 31 sixes being hit in total - 14 by South Africa and 17 by Sri Lanka. These 31 sixes are the joint second-most in an ODI World Cup match along with New Zealand and West Indies in 2015 edition's quarter-final. The most sixes in an ODI World Cup match are 33 - hit during England vs Afghanistan in 2019.

