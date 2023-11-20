ODI World Cup 2023, Final: Five Biggest Moments When India Lost vs Australia

Written By: Prashant Talreja Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 04:37 PM IST

India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 was being played on Sunday, November 19 in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. India lost the match to the Aussies by 6 wickets with 42 balls left.

Indian Cricket Team in Narendra Modi Stadium

India were left heartbroken once again after 20 years as Australia beat them by six wickets in the ODI World Cup 2023 Final. Here are the five moments which triggered India's downfall in the match

(Photograph: AFP )

Toss

It all started with the coin-flip which Australia won and elected to bowl first on a slow and dry pitch which got better under lights for batting.

(Photograph: AFP )

Rohit and Iyer out inside 5 balls

Batting at 47, Rohit played one shot too many and got out. Iyer, who's been in superb from, got out five balls later to leave India in trouble inside 11 overs.

(Photograph: AFP )

Kohli's wicket

Virat was batting on 54 when he inside-edged a ball onto the stumps in 29th over with India at 148. The Indian innings derailed after that, managing only 92 more in rest of the overs.

(Photograph: AFP )

Four boundaries in 40 overs

India batters could manage only four boundaries after the first 10 overs! A testimony to brilliant bowling by Australia after the 1st powerplay.

(Photograph: AFP )

Head and Labuschagne

India needed wickets to win and they managed three of them before Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne added 192 for 4th wicket, taking the game away from India.

(Photograph: AFP )