ODI World Cup 2023, England vs New Zealand: Top players to watch out in tournament opener

Source: AFP

Written By: Prashant Talreja Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 04:12 PM IST

Defending champions England are all set to take on 2015 and 2019 runners up New Zealand in the opening game of ODI World Cup 2023 on October 5. While Ben Stokes is making a comeback for England in ODIs for the quadrennial event, Kiwis will be without their regular skipper Kane Williamson. Nonetheless, there are enough match-winners on each side and here are some top players to watch out for in the game between 2019's finalists.

Ben Stokes: England's hero of 2019 World Cup triumph

England's Test skipper has returned to ODIs as the Three Lions look to defend their only crown in the 2023 World Cup. He was the chief architect of England's World Cup win four years ago and played a huge role in their T20 World Cup win last year as well.

(Photograph: AFP )

Trent Boult: New Zealand's wicket-taker at the top

New Zealand are probably one seamer in Tim Southee and surely one batter down in Kane Williamson for the opener against England. The onus now lies on their other veteran bowler Trent Boult to lead the pack and get Blackcaps some wickets upfront.

(Photograph: AFP )

Mark Wood: England's enforcer with extreme pace

Mark Wood's pace on lifeless Indian pitches could be an asset for England in the middle overs and the fast bowler too would be hoping to use his skills as well as the IPL 2023 experience to test in the opening game against New Zealand.

(Photograph: AFP )

Devon Conway: Blackcaps opener with sublime current form

With Kane Williamson absent for the tournament opener, Devon Conway will have a lot to do at the top order. Going by the current form, the Kiwi opener is among the runs and the Blackcaps would be hoping for a strong start by him at the top.

(Photograph: AFP )

Adil Rashid: Potential game-changer for defending champions

With the pitches supporting India, Adil Rashid could very well be the game-changer for England, especially in the middle overs where the teams sometimes lose the grip on the match. A genuine wicket-taker, Rashid's leg spin is going to be vital for England's defence in the World Cup.

(Photograph: AFP )