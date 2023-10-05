ODI World Cup 2023, ENG vs NZ: Thousands of empty seats in tournament opener

Source: AFP

Written By: Prashant Talreja Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 05:43 PM IST

The ODI World Cup 2023 got underway in Ahmedabad on October 5 between New Zealand and England but the crowd at the Narendra Modi stadium was disappointing to see for the tournament opener.

ODI World Cup 2023, ENG vs NZ

The ICC World Cup 2023 got underway in Ahmedabad on October 5 with New Zealand vs England game. The game, however, saw a handful for spectators for the game at least throughout the first innings as thousands of seats were empty.,

(Photograph: AFP )

ODI World Cup 2023, ENG vs NZ

The sight of empty seats a Narendra Modi stadium didn't go well with the fans on social media at all as they called the situation bad for a cricket loving nation.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Stadium too big to fill?

The Narendra Modi stadium can accommodate around 130,000 people but the sight of seats at the World Cup 2023 venue spoke a picture of despair for the sports.

(Photograph: Twitter )

30,000 free tickets given to fill seats

Lalit Wadhawan, the BJP vice-president of the neighborhood around the stadium said to the Indian Express: "Around 30,000 to 40,000 women from Ahmedabad will be watching the game in the stadium tomorrow. Our volunteers have been asked to send the names and the tickets were handed to them today. These women will be reaching the stadium on their own and will be given tea and food coupons.”

(Photograph: Twitter )

Worry for non-India matches at the venue?

The venue is expected to host a lot of marquee matches, including India vs Pakistan on October 14 and the final as well. Looking at the crowd situation of today's game it could be possible that other games: Australia vs England on November 4 and South Africa vs Afghanistan on November 10, turn out to be the same as well.

(Photograph: Twitter )