IN PICS - ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI releases details of performances during IND VS AUS final

Written By: Wion Web Desk Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 07:09 PM IST

Team India is all set to face five-time champions Australia on Sunday (Nov 19) in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium. Here's the full schedule of ceremonies going to take place during the ODI World Cup 2023 final.

BCCI posts picture of full schedule on its official X handle

The BCCI posted a picture of a full schedule of the ceremonies going to take place during the World Cup final on its official X handle.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Acrobatic team will present an airshow

Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Acrobatic team will present an airshow after the toss. The event's duration will be around 20 minutes, from 1:30 PM local time to 1:50 aPM local time.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Aditya Gadhvi to perform after 1st innings break

During the drinks break in the first innings, singer Aditya Gadhvi of the popular Khalaasi (or Gotilo) song-fame would be performing. Gadhvi became an internet sensation after his song Khalaasi (or Gotilo), which he sang on Coke Studio India, later went viral. The song has already garnered more than 35 million views on YouTube.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Several artists to perform in mid-innings break

Several artists will perform during the mid-innings break in the ODI World Cup 2023 final. Among the ones listed, Pritam Chakraborty, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh and Tushar Joshi will grace the occasion with their presence.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Laser Light show during 2nd innings drink break

A laser and light show will be on display for the fans inside the gigantic stadium during the second innings' drinks break in the ODI World Cup 2023 final. The show has been a commonality in many of the World Cup matches so far.

(Photograph: Twitter )