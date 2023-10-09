ODI World Cup 2023: All records broken in India vs Australia Chennai face-off
Source:AFP
Here are all records broken in the India vs Australia CWC 2023 contest at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Sunday (October 8) -
Warner becomes quickest to 1000 CWC runs
Warner scored 41 runs in Australia's opening match of the 2023 World Cup edition, becoming the quickest batter to 1,000 or more runs in the tournament history.
Chase master Kohli at his best again
Following his match-winning 85 against Australia in Chennai, Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar on the list of players with the most runs in successful run-chases in ODIs, amassing 5517 runs in 92 innings at a whopping average of above 88.
Virat, KL made Australia suffer with record stand
The 165-run stand between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for the fourth wicket is now the second-highest partnership for the fourth or lower wicket at the Cricket World Cups.
Spinners tie down Aussies with star spell in Chennai
Five-time champions, Australia got all out on 199; their second-lowest ODI World Cup total vs India.
Starc enters history books
Australia's Mitchell Starc entered history books on Sunday, becoming the quickest bowler to 50 Cricket World Cup wickets. He also holds the record for the most wickets (27) in a single edition of CWC.