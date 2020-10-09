October 9 in history: Assassination of Greece's first head of state, North Korea's nuclear test, and more

From the assassination of the first head of state of modern Greece to North Korea's first nuclear test.

WION's Today in History updates you on all the significant events from the past.

So, check out today's edition for more. 

1831

Ioannis Kapodistrias, 1st Head of State of modern Greece is assassinated

1888

Washington Monument opens for general public

1949

The Indian Territorial Army is established

2006

North Korea conducts its first nuclear test

2012

Pakistan's Taliban attempts to assassinate Malala Yousafzai

