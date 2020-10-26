October 26: Agreement to accession of Jammu and Kashmir, assassination of Baghdadi and more

Get WION News app for latest news
From the agreement to the accession of Jammu and Kashmir to the assassination of Baghdadi, we've got it all covered!
Let's dive into today's history.
The Football Association is formed in England.
(Photograph:WION)
Maharaja Hari Singh agrees to accession of Jammu and Kashmir to India.
South Korean President Park Chung Hee is assassinated by his friend.
Baby Fae becomes first infant to receive organ from an animal.
US Special Forces kills ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria.