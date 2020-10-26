October 26: Agreement to accession of Jammu and Kashmir, assassination of Baghdadi and more

From the agreement to the accession of Jammu and Kashmir to the assassination of Baghdadi, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into today's history.

1863

The Football Association is formed in England.

1947

Maharaja Hari Singh agrees to accession of Jammu and Kashmir to India.

1979

South Korean President Park Chung Hee is assassinated by his friend.

1984

Baby Fae becomes first infant to receive organ from an animal.

2019

US Special Forces kills ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria.

