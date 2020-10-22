October 22 in History: From Long March to declining Nobel Prize and more

Get WION News app for latest news
Did you know Long March, a 6000-mile journey ended today?
If you are willing to know more about this and other significant events from the world of the past, check out our Today in History gallery.
Thomas Edison perfects carbonized cotton filament light bulb
(Photograph:WION)
Long March, a 6000-mile journey made by Red Army ends in China
US President Kennedy imposes naval blockade on Cuba, beginning missile crisis
Jean-Paul Sartre becomes first person to decline Nobel Prize for Literature
India's first lunar space probe "Chandrayaan-1" is launched