October 22 in History: From Long March to declining Nobel Prize and more

Did you know Long March, a 6000-mile journey ended today?

If you are willing to know more about this and other significant events from the world of the past, check out our Today in History gallery.

1879

Thomas Edison perfects carbonized cotton filament light bulb

(Photograph:WION)

1936

Long March, a 6000-mile journey made by Red Army ends in China

(Photograph:WION)

1962

US President Kennedy imposes naval blockade on Cuba, beginning missile crisis

(Photograph:WION)

1964

Jean-Paul Sartre becomes first person to decline Nobel Prize for Literature

(Photograph:WION)

2008

India's first lunar space probe "Chandrayaan-1" is launched

(Photograph:WION)