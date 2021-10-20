October 20 in history: Opening of the Sydney Opera House, killing of Muammar Gaddafi and more

From the opening of the Sydney Opera House to the killing of Libya's deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi, we've got it all covered.
Let's dive into today's history.
Long March, military retreat undertaken by Red Army of Chinese Communist Party, ends.
China launches simultaneous offensives in Ladakh and across McMahon Line.
The Sydney Opera House is opened by Elizabeth II.
Blue Stream, the deepest underwater pipeline in the world, opens in Turkey.
Muammar Gaddafi, the deposed leader of Libya, is captured and killed.