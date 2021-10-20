October 20 in history: Opening of the Sydney Opera House, killing of Muammar Gaddafi and more

From the opening of the Sydney Opera House to the killing of Libya's deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi, we've got it all covered.

Let's dive into today's history.

1935

Long March, military retreat undertaken by Red Army of Chinese Communist Party, ends.

1962

China launches simultaneous offensives in Ladakh and across McMahon Line.

1973

The Sydney Opera House is opened by Elizabeth II.

2002

Blue Stream, the deepest underwater pipeline in the world, opens in Turkey.

2011

Muammar Gaddafi, the deposed leader of Libya, is captured and killed.

