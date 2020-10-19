October 19 in history: Discovery of the first line of offense against tuberculosis and more

From the patent of the fire extinguisher to the discovery of the first line of offense against tuberculosis, we've got it all covered.

Let's dive into today's history.

1722

 French C. Hopffer patents the fire extinguisher.

1812

Napoleon's forces begin their retreat from Moscow.

1943

 First line of offense against tuberculosis, "Streptomycin" is Discovered.

2003

Pope John Paul II beatifies Mother Teresa.

2005

Saddam Hussein goes on trial in Baghdad for crimes against humanity.

