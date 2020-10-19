October 19 in history: Discovery of the first line of offense against tuberculosis and more

Get WION News app for latest news
From the patent of the fire extinguisher to the discovery of the first line of offense against tuberculosis, we've got it all covered.
Let's dive into today's history.
French C. Hopffer patents the fire extinguisher.
Napoleon's forces begin their retreat from Moscow.
First line of offense against tuberculosis, "Streptomycin" is Discovered.
Pope John Paul II beatifies Mother Teresa.
Saddam Hussein goes on trial in Baghdad for crimes against humanity.