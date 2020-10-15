October 15 in history: From Napolean's exile to Gorbachev's Nobel Prize and more

From Napoleon Bonaparte's exile to awarding Mikhail Gorbachev with Nobel Peace Prize.

Our Today in History will update you on all the significant events of the past.
 

1815

Napoleon Bonaparte arrives on island of St Helena to begin his exile

1959

Final conference on Antarctic Treaty is convened in Washington D.C.

1969

Somalia's President Abdirashid Ali Shermarke is assassinated

1990

USSR President Mikhail Gorbachev is Awarded the Nobel Peace Prize

2003

Shenzhou 5, China's first human space flight mission launched

