October 11 in history: From Second Vatican Council to launch of Operation Pawan

Get WION News app for latest news
From the convening of the Second Vatican Council to the launch of Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka, here's what happened on October 11 -- in history.
Second Vatican Council is convened by Pope John XXIII
(Photograph:WION)
Kathryn Sullivan becomes first American woman to walk in space
Indian Army's Peace Keeping Force launches Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka
100th Mission of NASA’s Space Shuttle Program is launched
Luc Costermans sets new world speed record for blind drivers