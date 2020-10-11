October 11 in history: From Second Vatican Council to launch of Operation Pawan

From the convening of the Second Vatican Council to the launch of Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka, here's what happened on October 11 -- in history.

1962

Second Vatican Council is convened by Pope John XXIII

(Photograph:WION)

1984

Kathryn Sullivan becomes first American woman to walk in space

(Photograph:WION)

1987

Indian Army's Peace Keeping Force launches Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka

(Photograph:WION)

2000

100th Mission of NASA’s Space Shuttle Program is launched

(Photograph:WION)

2008

Luc Costermans sets new world speed record for blind drivers

(Photograph:WION)