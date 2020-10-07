October 07 in history: Formation of world's oldest operating airline and more

Get WION News app for latest news
From the formation of world's oldest operating airline to the adoption of the fourth Soviet Constitution, we've got it all covered!
Let's dive in today history.
World's oldest operating airline KLM is formed.
(Photograph:WION)
Mother Teresa establishes the Missionaries of Charity.
Soviet Union's Luna 3 takes first picture of far side of the Moon.
USSR adopts the Fourth Soviet Constitution.
The United States and Britain begin air strikes against Al Qaeda and Taliban post 9/11.