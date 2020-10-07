October 07 in history: Formation of world's oldest operating airline and more

1919

World's oldest operating airline KLM is formed.

1950

Mother Teresa establishes the Missionaries of Charity.

1959

Soviet Union's Luna 3 takes first picture of far side of the Moon.

1977

USSR adopts the Fourth Soviet Constitution.

2001

The United States and Britain begin air strikes against Al Qaeda and Taliban post 9/11.

