October 05 in history: First-ever US presidential speech on TV and more

From the first-ever US presidential speech on television to the Bulldozer Revolution, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into today's history.

1864

Most of Calcutta destroyed by cyclone, approximately 60,000 people die.

1947

Harry Truman delivers first-ever US presidential speech on television.

1984

Marc Garneau becomes first Canadian to go into space.

1989

Dalai Lama awarded Nobel Peace Prize.

2000

Bulldozer Revolution takes place in former Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.

