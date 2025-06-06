‘Oceans are dying’: 6 deadly threats endangering marine life

Published: Jun 06, 2025, 17:13 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 17:13 IST
Ocean life is under threat from overfishing, plastic pollution, climate change, oil spills, habitat destruction, and invasive species. These dangers harm marine ecosystems and the animals that depend on them, including humans.
1 / 7
(Photograph:Netflix)
Life in the Ocean: Facing New Threats
The ocean is home to many plants and animals. Today, ocean life faces serious dangers from human activity and natural changes. Let’s look at six of the biggest threats to life in the ocean.
2 / 7
(Photograph:Wikipedia)
Overfishing
Catching too many fish removes important species from the sea. This upsets the balance and can lead to fewer fish in the future, affecting food supplies and jobs.
3 / 7
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)
Plastic Pollution
Millions of tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean every year. Sea creatures can eat or get trapped in plastic waste, which can harm or kill them.
4 / 7
(Photograph:Ocean Visions)
Climate Change
Rising temperatures make the sea warmer and more acidic. This harms coral reefs, changes where fish live, and puts stress on many ocean animals.
5 / 7
(Photograph:Ocean Care)
Oil Spills and Chemical Pollution
Oil spills and chemicals from factories can poison the water. This can kill fish, birds, and other sea life, and make the ocean unsafe for people too.
6 / 7
(Photograph:Netflix)
Habitat Destruction
Building on coasts, dredging, and bottom trawling destroy important habitats like coral reefs, mangroves, and seagrass beds. Many species lose their homes and food sources.
7 / 7
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)
Invasive Species
When new species enter the ocean, they can outcompete native plants and animals. This can change the ecosystem and make it harder for local species to survive.