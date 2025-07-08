Nuclear skies rise: UK acquires F-35As to carry US warheads amid global tensions

UK is buying F-35A jets that can carry US nuclear bombs, marking a return to nuclear skies after the Cold War. This move boosts NATO’s defence and responds to rising threats from Russia and China, as global tensions and nuclear risks increase.
The UK has decided to buy 12 F-35A fighter jets, which can carry US B61-12 nuclear bombs. This marks the first time since the Cold War that the Royal Air Force will have a nuclear air role, signalling a major shift in Britain’s defence policy.
The F-35A, made by Lockheed Martin, is the only model certified to carry nuclear bombs. Unlike the UK’s current F-35B jets, the F-35A can carry both nuclear and conventional weapons, offering more range and payload for NATO missions.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the move “the biggest strengthening of the UK’s nuclear posture in a generation.” He said, “In a time of profound uncertainty, we can no longer assume peace will prevail,” underlining the need to deter new threats.
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte praised the decision as “another strong British contribution to NATO.” The jets will join NATO’s nuclear-sharing mission, with the US providing the nuclear bombs but launch decisions needing both US and UK approval.
The UK’s decision comes as tensions rise with Russia, especially after its actions in Ukraine, and as concerns grow over China’s military ambitions. The F-35A jets are seen as a response to these threats, aiming to strengthen NATO’s deterrence in Europe.
Some European allies worry about increased nuclear risks, while others see the move as needed for security. Experts note this signals a renewed focus on nuclear deterrence in NATO.
The F-35A jets will be based at RAF Marham and support 20,000 UK jobs. Their arrival marks a new era for the Royal Air Force and NATO, raising questions about the future of nuclear arms and global stability as countries adapt to new security threats.