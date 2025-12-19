/Nuclear reactors, Golden Dome and more: How Trump wants US to win the space race

US President Donald Trump wants NASA to present a plan to ensure America leads the space race. This includes returning astronauts to the moon, nuclear reactors in space and more. Here are the details of the “Ensuring American Space Superiority” order.
Donald Trump has officially signed an order directing NASA scientists to advance America's position in space, particularly on the Moon. The executive order, titled "Ensuring American Space Superiority", talks about several areas that need to be tackled as the US tries to sideline China in the space race.
One of the first orders is returning astronauts to the moon by 2028. This extends to building a permanent base on the Moon, which should be achieved by 2030. The base will be built "to ensure a sustained American presence in space and enable the next steps in Mars exploration."
The executive order also talks about the use of nuclear power in space. Trump wants nuclear reactors to be placed in Earth's orbit and on the Moon. Scientists working on these reactors need to have one ready for launch towards the lunar surface by 2030.
Notably, NASA is already working on all of the above. As part of the Artemis mission, it is preparing to land humans on the moon again in the year 2028. Setting up bases near the lunar south pole is part of this mission. The American space agency is also developing a potential fission reactor that it is aiming to place on the moon in 2030.
Trump's order also pushed to strengthen the United States' defensive capabilities in space. This includes Trump's plan of building the Golden Dome, or the development of "prototype next-generation missile defence technologies by 2028" to enhance "America's air and missile defences pursuant to Executive Order 14186 of January 27, 2025 (The Iron Dome for America)."
Another aspect of the executive order talks about increasing investments in the space sector. He wants "at least $50 billion of additional investment in American space markets by 2028." Consistent rocket launches and landings should also be ensured.
The International Space Station will retire and de-orbit in 2030. Before that happens, Trump wants the US to have one or more private stations to be placed in orbit. He wants NASA to submit, within 90 days, a plan explaining how it will achieve the objectives to ensure America leads the world in space exploration.