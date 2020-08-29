Now, Turkey stages military exercises in eastern Mediterranean amid tensions with Greece

Gas exploration mission

Turkey responded angrily to the warning.

"The fact that the EU is appealing for dialogue on the one hand and at the same time making other plans reflects a lack of sincerity," Vice President Fuat Oktay said Saturday.

"Turkey will not hesitate to defend its interests," he said.

Turkey on Thursday extended its controversial gas exploration mission in the eastern Mediterranean and ordered new navy drills as its row with Greece and France over energy and borders threatened to spiral out of control.

Greece responded by ratifying an equally contentious maritime agreement with Egypt that Turkey blames for starting the latest chapter of the restless neighbours' old dispute over rights to resource-rich seas.

(Photograph:AFP)