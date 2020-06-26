Now, Brazil & Argentina raise locust alarm amid COVID-19 pandemic

While the world is still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, several countries across the globe are facing locust attacks which threaten to trigger food crisis in them.

East Africa

Swarms of locusts in Ethiopia have damaged 200,000 hectares (half a million acres) of cropland and driven around a million people to require emergency food aid, according to the United Nations.

Billions of desert locusts, some in swarms the size of Moscow, have already chomped their way through much of East Africa, including Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Djibouti, Eritrea, Tanzania, Sudan, South Sudan and Uganda.

(Photograph:Reuters)