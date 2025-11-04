LOGIN
November Supermoon 2025: How and when to see Beaver Moon, the biggest full moon in 6 years

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Nov 04, 2025, 13:15 IST | Updated: Nov 04, 2025, 13:15 IST

The November supermoon will be a sight to behold as it will be the closest the moon will be to Earth in six years. It will shine brighter and appear much bigger. The next time we will have such an extreme supermoon will be towards the end of 2026.

Biggest supermoon of 2025
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Biggest supermoon of 2025

The third supermoon of 2025 is here, and it is a spectacle you do not want to miss. November's supermoon will be the closest the lunar body will be to Earth in six years. This year, four consecutive supermoons are appearing, with the first rising in September and the last in December.

Beaver Moon - The ultimate supermoon
2 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Beaver Moon - The ultimate supermoon

Also called the Beaver Moon, it rises in the east during dusk on Wednesday (Nov 5) and will stay in the sky all night. However, the best views will come 30 minutes after sunset. This supermoon will appear bigger and brighter than others. Here's what you should know about the "super" supermoon.

What is a supermoon?
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

What is a supermoon?

The moon orbits Earth in an elliptical orbit. Every month, it reaches apogee (the farthest point) and perigee (the nearest point). At its farthest, the moon is 406,000 km away from us, and the closest distance is approximately 357,000 km. When perigee and full moon happen together, we get a supermoon.

Best time to see Beaver supermoon
4 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Best time to see Beaver supermoon

The November supermoon will reach perigee at 8:20 am EST (6:50 pm IST) on Wednesday, November 5. It will be at its brightest nine hours later. In India, the supermoon will rise on Wednesday evening and reach its peak after midnight. Try to catch it 30 minutes after sunset to see the full moon in all its glory.

The closest supermoons
5 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

The closest supermoons

Wednesday's supermoon will be 356,980 kilometres from Earth. The last time we had the moon this close was in February 2019, when the Snow Moon was nearer by 134 kilometres. However, the 2019 record will be broken next year.

Next 'extreme' supermoon
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Next 'extreme' supermoon

On December 24, 2026, the Cold Moon will be 240 kilometres closer, much closer than the 2019 supermoon. Pretty soon, these supermoons will be rivalled by even closer supermoons on February 10, 2028, and March 30, 2029.

Next supermoon
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Next supermoon

The next supermoon will occur in December 2025 and will be followed by another one in January 2026. It will be the fifth consecutive supermoon. For the one after that, you'll have to wait till November 2026.

