November 4 in history: Establishment of UNESCO, assassination of Israeli PM Yitzhak Rabin and more

From the establishment of UNESCO to the assassination of Israeli PM Yitzhak Rabin, we've got it all covered!
Let's dive into today's history.
Archaeologist Howard Carter discovers tomb of Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamen.
UNESCO is established as its constitution enters into force.
A group of students take 52 Americans Hostage in Iran's US Embassy.
Israeli PM Yitzhak Rabin is assassinated at end of a rally in favour of Oslo Accords.
Barack Obama becomes first African-American to be elected US president.