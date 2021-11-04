November 4 in history: Establishment of UNESCO, assassination of Israeli PM Yitzhak Rabin and more

1922

Archaeologist Howard Carter discovers tomb of Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamen.

1946

UNESCO is established as its constitution enters into force.

1979

A group of students take 52 Americans Hostage in Iran's US Embassy.

1995

Israeli PM Yitzhak Rabin is assassinated at end of a rally in favour of Oslo Accords.

2008

Barack Obama becomes first African-American to be elected US president.

