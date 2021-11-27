November 27 in history: Detection of first planetary atmosphere outside Solar System and more

From the establishment of the Nobel Prize to the detection of the first planetary atmosphere outside the Solar System, we have it all!
Let's dive into today's history.
Nobel Prize is established as Alfred Nobel signs his last will.
(Photograph:WION)
Penny Ann Early becomes first woman to play in ABA in United States.
Avianca Flight 203 explodes in mid-air over Colombia, kills 107.
Hubble detects first planetary atmosphere outside Solar System.
World’s first successful partial face transplant is done in France.