November 27 in history: Detection of first planetary atmosphere outside Solar System and more

From the establishment of the Nobel Prize to the detection of the first planetary atmosphere outside the Solar System, we have it all!

Let's dive into today's history.

View in App

1895

Nobel Prize is established as Alfred Nobel signs his last will.

(Photograph:WION)

1968

Penny Ann Early becomes first woman to play in ABA in United States.

(Photograph:WION)

1989

Avianca Flight 203 explodes in mid-air over Colombia, kills 107.

(Photograph:WION)

2001

Hubble detects first planetary atmosphere outside Solar System.

(Photograph:WION)

2005

World’s first successful partial face transplant is done in France.

(Photograph:WION)

Read in App