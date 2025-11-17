One thing that became a topic of discussion on the internet was the date of the verdict. November 17 was the date Hasina got married to M. A. Wazed Miah in 1967.
November 17: The date that gave Sheikh Hasina a marriage — and a death sentence
Bangladesh's ex-prime minister Sheik Hasina was awarded the death penalty on November 17 for "crimes against humanity" during the 2024 student protest.
The verdict was given by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), which was set up by her.
As per reports, the verdict was scheduled to come on November 14, but the court postponed it to November 17. And that made people on the internet wonder if the day was chosen deliberately.
The court said Hasina's government did not pay attention to the demands of students. It said that instead of listening students, Hasina made derogatory remarks and called them 'Razakars', a derogatory term used in Bangladesh.