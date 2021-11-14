November 14 in history: First spacecraft enters Mars' orbit, 9000 civilians murdered, and more

Cambodian Prince Norodom Sihanouk ends 13 years of exile, Sebastian Vettel's record breaking championship in Formula One, and more — here's what happened on this day in history

1889

American Journalist Nellie Bly sets out to go around the world in 80 days

1941

WWII: German troops murder 9000 residents of the Słonim Ghetto in a single day

1971

NASA's Mariner 9 enters Mars' orbit; becomes first spacecraft to orbit a planet

1991

Cambodian Prince Norodom Sihanouk returns to Phnom Penh after 13 years in exile

2010

Sebastian Vettel becomes youngest Formula One World Drivers' Champion at age of 23

