November 14 in history: First spacecraft enters Mars' orbit, 9000 civilians murdered, and more

American Journalist Nellie Bly sets out to go around the world in 80 days
(Photograph:WION)
WWII: German troops murder 9000 residents of the Słonim Ghetto in a single day
NASA's Mariner 9 enters Mars' orbit; becomes first spacecraft to orbit a planet
Cambodian Prince Norodom Sihanouk returns to Phnom Penh after 13 years in exile
Sebastian Vettel becomes youngest Formula One World Drivers' Champion at age of 23