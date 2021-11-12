November 12 in history: Spanish PM assassinated, cyclone kills 500,000 in Bangladesh, and more

1859

First flying trapeze act without a net is done by Jules Léotard in Paris

1912

Spanish PM José Canalejas is assassinated by anarchist Manuel Pardiñas

1930

First Round Table Conference, between the British and Indian politicians, opens in London

1970

A tropical cyclone strikes the coast of East Pakistan (Bangladesh), kills at least 500,000

1980

NASA's Voyager I makes its closest approach to Saturn & takes 1st images of its rings

