November 12 in history: Release of the first images of Saturn's rings and more

Get WION News app for latest news
From Josef Stalin taking control of the Soviet Union to the release of the first images of Saturn's rings, we've got it all covered!
Let's dive into today's history.
Josef Stalin takes control of Soviet Union as Communist Party expels Leon Trotsky.
(Photograph:WION)
Britain convenes Round Table Conference in London to consider future constitution of India.
Cyclone Bhola makes landfall in East Pakistan killing thousands of people.
NASA space probe Voyager I takes the first images of Saturn's rings.
Tim Berners-Lee publishes first formal proposal for the World Wide Web.