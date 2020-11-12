November 12 in history: Release of the first images of Saturn's rings and more

From Josef Stalin taking control of the Soviet Union to the release of the first images of Saturn's rings, we've got it all covered!

Let's dive into today's history.

1927

Josef Stalin takes control of Soviet Union as Communist Party expels Leon Trotsky.

1930

Britain convenes Round Table Conference in London to consider future constitution of India.

1970

Cyclone Bhola makes landfall in East Pakistan killing thousands of people.

1980

 NASA space probe Voyager I takes the first images of Saturn's rings.

1990

Tim Berners-Lee publishes first formal proposal for the World Wide Web.

